$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Ares Capital reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 90,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 146,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 102,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

