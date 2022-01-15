-$0.35 EPS Expected for Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings. Greenbrook TMS reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Greenbrook TMS.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 278.24% and a negative net margin of 55.87%.

GBNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. lowered their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Clarus Securities lowered their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.79.

GBNH stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 15,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,913. Greenbrook TMS has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBNH. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter worth about $7,412,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,025,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

