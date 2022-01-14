Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oddo Bhf raised Zurich Insurance Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $47.74. The stock had a trading volume of 64,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,659. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $48.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

