ZKSwap Price Down 12% This Week (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000647 BTC on exchanges. ZKSwap has a market cap of $55.09 million and $2.97 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00062695 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00075545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.85 or 0.07671424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,852.47 or 0.99351637 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00068234 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

