Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $77.00 at B. Riley

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

ZION has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.89.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $70.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $71.21.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $99,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

