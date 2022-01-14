Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ZLDPF opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. Zealand Pharma A/S has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 371.30% and a negative return on equity of 83.54%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

