Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) to Hold

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

TCEHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tencent from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tencent in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.34.

OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $571.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average is $61.76. Tencent has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Tencent had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

