Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.70.

NYSE RNGR traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $10.50. 1,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ranger Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $189.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $81.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.90 million. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 20,913 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 15,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

