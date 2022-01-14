Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Origin Materials Inc. is a carbon negative materials company. It developed a platform for turning the carbon found in non-food biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. Origin Materials Inc., formerly known as Artius Acquisition Inc., is headquartered in West Sacramento. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORGN. Bank of America upgraded Origin Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC assumed coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Origin Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.33.

OTCMKTS:ORGN traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 882,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,874. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.77. Origin Materials has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 158.99 and a quick ratio of 158.98.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

In other Origin Materials news, Director Boon Sim acquired 25,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 6,055.8% during the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,557,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,229,000 after buying an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,680,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,660,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,943,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

