Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) to Hold

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MOGO. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a report on Sunday, December 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Mogo from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.09.

Mogo stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Mogo has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $213.10 million, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Mogo had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $12.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOGO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mogo by 27.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 16,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mogo by 143.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 69,444 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mogo by 18.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Mogo in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Mogo by 629.5% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,671,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,550 shares during the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

