Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) to “Hold”

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Fluent alerts:

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.73. Fluent has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $85.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluent news, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Matthew Conlin purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $89,800. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Fluent by 103.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluent by 146.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluent (FLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.