Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) to “Buy”

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Shares of DESP stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $682.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57. Despegar.com has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 47.24% and a negative return on equity of 245.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 9.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 11.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 72,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

