Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Clarus from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Clarus has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $32.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $901.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Clarus had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $108.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Clarus will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 322,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the second quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

