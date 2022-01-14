Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) to “Hold”

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

NYSE CHRA opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. Charah Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $190.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.33.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.20 million. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 115.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Charah Solutions will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Charah Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,273,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 17,008 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the second quarter worth about $752,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 12.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 56.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 26,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

