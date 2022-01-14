Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) to Sell

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

SQNS stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.83. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $9.57.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.