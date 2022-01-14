Zacks Investment Research Lowers Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) to Sell

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Root Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. It is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model. Root Inc. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROOT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Root in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

ROOT stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. Root has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $664.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -1.24.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $93.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Root will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Root by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Root by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 282,650 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,832,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Root by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. 31.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

