Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust. It focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments. The company’s industrial portfolio includes acquisitions, development projects and build-to-suit and sale/leaseback transactions. LXP Industrial Trust, formerly known as Lexington Realty Trust, is based in NEW YORK. “

LXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

LXP opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

