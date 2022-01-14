Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is based in BRADENTON, Fla. “

FWRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.31.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 325,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.55% of First Watch Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

