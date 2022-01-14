Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bioventus currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Bioventus stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Bioventus has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.48 million. Bioventus had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Research analysts expect that Bioventus will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Bioventus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Bioventus by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bioventus by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bioventus by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

