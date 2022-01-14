Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) to Hold

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.89. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.32.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $7,097,039.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 626,652 shares of company stock valued at $48,203,564. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Revolve Group by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revolve Group (RVLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.