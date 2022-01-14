Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) to Hold

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmonx Corporation is a medical technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Pulmonx Corporation is based in Redwood City, California. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $68.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $672,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,159 shares of company stock valued at $3,790,514. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 113.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 104.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 1,071.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

