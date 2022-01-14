Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) to Hold

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday.

NV5 Global stock opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $79.58 and a 12-month high of $141.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.85.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $1,099,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $268,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $5,821,200. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 308.3% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 268,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,493,000 after acquiring an additional 202,948 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 65.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,329,000 after buying an additional 189,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,460,000 after buying an additional 102,938 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the third quarter worth $8,647,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 165.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 75,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

