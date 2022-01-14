Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) to Hold

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

NASDAQ IZEA opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.36 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.66. IZEA Worldwide has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,687,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 425,760 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $2,416,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

