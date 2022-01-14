Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on ESRT. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

