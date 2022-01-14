Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $140.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arrow is benefiting from robust demand for its software, cloud and security solutions, and efficient supply-chain management. Strong performance of Global Components in America was a major boost to the top line. Strong momentum in infrastructure software, next-generation hardware and hybrid cloud architectures is encouraging as well. Continued focus on boosting internet of things capabilities is helping it expand in newer markets and gain customers. Arrow’s core strength of providing best-in-class services and easy-to-acquire technologies will bolster its growth in the future. However, a highly leveraged balance sheet and intense competition are major concerns. Moreover, currency headwinds are a risk as majority of revenues come from outside the U.S. Moreover, the stock has narrowly underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $134.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

