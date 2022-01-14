Zacks: Brokerages Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.76. Southside Bancshares reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $393,996.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $129,235.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,687 shares of company stock worth $694,942. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,194,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 455.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.2% in the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 255,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 136,409 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.62. 843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,378. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

