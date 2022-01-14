Zacks: Brokerages Expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.53 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will announce $108.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.00 million. Qualys posted sales of $94.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $409.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $409.70 million to $410.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $464.66 million, with estimates ranging from $454.70 million to $470.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.89.

In other news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total value of $32,156,327.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,088,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,292 shares of company stock worth $68,760,456 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 5.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.03. 175,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,786. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.71 and its 200-day moving average is $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 67.78 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $148.84.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

