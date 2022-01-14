Zacks: Brokerages Expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.53 Million

Brokerages forecast that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will report sales of $74.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.00 million and the highest is $75.90 million. Premier Financial posted sales of $73.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year sales of $303.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $299.00 million to $306.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $296.53 million, with estimates ranging from $292.80 million to $301.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Premier Financial stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.83. The company had a trading volume of 165,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,830. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

In other news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Premier Financial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,894 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 349.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 530,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,074,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

