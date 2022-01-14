Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.03). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $364.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLMN shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. 815,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

In related news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $423,984.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth about $4,760,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth about $15,784,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

