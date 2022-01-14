Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will announce sales of $68.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.49 million and the lowest is $66.40 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $81.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $297.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.50 million to $299.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $307.92 million, with estimates ranging from $276.20 million to $339.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NHI. TheStreet lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

NHI traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $59.77. The company had a trading volume of 198,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,420. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average of $59.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. National Health Investors has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $78.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.02%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 44,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in National Health Investors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,952,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 427.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $966,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

