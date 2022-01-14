Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $567.10 Million

Analysts expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to post $567.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $593.86 million and the lowest is $543.43 million. ModivCare posted sales of $398.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MODV shares. TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ModivCare in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,270. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.90. ModivCare has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $211.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in ModivCare by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,409,000 after acquiring an additional 129,091 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 19.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 460,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,234,000 after purchasing an additional 75,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 3.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 298,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the period.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

