Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $169.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will report $169.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.30 million and the highest is $172.71 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted sales of $177.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year sales of $680.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $677.90 million to $683.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $673.17 million, with estimates ranging from $669.09 million to $677.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $170.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.54 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

AUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AUB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,553. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $36.45. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 33.14%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

