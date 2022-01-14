Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Announce Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to announce $2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24. Ally Financial reported earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year earnings of $8.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $8.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.59.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,992,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,789. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $2,170,274 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $768,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,636,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,585,000 after buying an additional 183,165 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

