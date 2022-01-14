Zacks: Analysts Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. TTM Technologies reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 576.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

