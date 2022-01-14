Zacks: Analysts Expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Toll Brothers reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year earnings of $9.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $10.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $12.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $67.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.80 and a 200 day moving average of $62.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

