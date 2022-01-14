Zacks: Analysts Expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Post $1.59 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) will announce $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Toronto-Dominion Bank posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will report full year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

NYSE TD traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,576. The company has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $56.37 and a 12 month high of $82.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,935,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,082,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,112 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,477,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,131,000 after purchasing an additional 307,090 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,835,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,693,000 after purchasing an additional 537,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,192 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.