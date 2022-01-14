Zacks: Analysts Expect TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. TC Energy reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TC Energy.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

NYSE:TRP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,582,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,396. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $55.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 41.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 123.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in TC Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,309,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,831,000 after purchasing an additional 27,492 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $612,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in TC Energy by 33.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

