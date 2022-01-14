Zacks: Analysts Expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Sensus Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

SRTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.19.

Shares of SRTS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.59. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,840. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $142.74 million, a P/E ratio of -425.50 and a beta of 0.46. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $9.04.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $170,834.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 22,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $176,763.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,668 shares of company stock valued at $670,220 in the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 12.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

