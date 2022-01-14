Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $609.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will announce sales of $609.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $606.00 million and the highest is $616.00 million. Nordson reported sales of $526.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $599.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.75.

NDSN traded down $3.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.00. 139,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,553. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nordson has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 14.7% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $2,526,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter valued at $575,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Nordson by 71.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

