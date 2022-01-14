Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Brokerages expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $50,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,274 shares of company stock worth $115,113 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $737,000. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.