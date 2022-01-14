Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will announce $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. First Business Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Business Financial Services.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on FBIZ shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $30.22 on Friday. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.