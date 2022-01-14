Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.69

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.69 and last traded at $46.69, with a volume of 22492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 264,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Yum China by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Yum China by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,102,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

