YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the December 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st.

OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $90.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.35. YASKAWA Electric has a 12 month low of $83.78 and a 12 month high of $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.34.

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

