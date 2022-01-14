Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading Down 7.4%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s share price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.63. Approximately 11,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 244,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YMAB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $68,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 22,437 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $385,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,179 over the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

