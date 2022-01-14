Xponential Fitness Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 19th (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness’ (NYSE:XPOF) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, January 19th. Xponential Fitness had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the expiration of Xponential Fitness’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

XPOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

NYSE XPOF opened at $15.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $24.73.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $40.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $741,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth about $650,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth about $1,037,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.