Xion Finance (XGT) Price Down 14.1% Over Last Week

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Xion Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0347 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Xion Finance has a market cap of $345,930.18 and $17,435.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00063700 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00074934 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,321.06 or 0.07668108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,279.62 or 0.99929706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00068122 BTC.

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

