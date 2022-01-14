Wownero Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.27 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Wownero has a market cap of $6.27 million and approximately $14,762.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wownero has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00063700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00057986 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

