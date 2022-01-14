World Asset Management Inc Sells 800 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 161,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,011,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 35.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 131,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 14.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,003. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.27 and a 1-year high of $117.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.