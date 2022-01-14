World Asset Management Inc Sells 281 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 29,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 84.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD stock traded down $2.71 on Friday, reaching $291.58. 1,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,118. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.17 and a 200-day moving average of $286.08. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

