World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,482 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,416 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,572,393,000 after buying an additional 578,136 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,418,000 after purchasing an additional 251,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after acquiring an additional 957,284 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,781,000 after acquiring an additional 657,235 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,363,000 after acquiring an additional 55,055 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

